Some Storms Tonight. Stronger Storms Tomorrow.

Overnight lows Tuesday will be warm, only falling into the low 70’s and upper 60’s. Clouds will remain above as humid conditions remain overnight. This is all part of a humid air mass moving in ahead of a cold front set to move through Wednesday afternoon. There could be a few spots of fog to end our day. Showers and storms wrap up after dark.

Wednesday, as mentioned above is our best chance for rain this week along a cold front. The front will have some tropical moisture to work with as the remnants of Cristobal push north into the fronts parent system in the Great Lakes. This will lead to some scattered storm across the region with locally heavy down pours associated with them. Highs on Wednesday once again top out into the mid and upper 80’s. Overnight we see cooler air move in behind the cold front dropping our lows back to the low 60’s.

Storms on Wednesday could be strong to severe. A marginal risk for severe weather will be in place for the entire area, with parts of Fayette County under a slight risk. As usual, gusty winds and some hail will be our biggest concerns. The possibility for a brief spin up tornado is small, but not zero. It will be important to remain weather aware on Wednesday.

Thursday looks to stay dry except for a passing shower or two in the early morning hours. Highs will be in the mid 70’s for most, cloud cover will dissipate as the day goes on too with sunny skies prevailing by the afternoon hours. Overnight skies stay clear with lows dipping into the low 50’s and upper 60’s.

Friday we see another day much like Thursday with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Saturday, we have a chance for a shower or two in the morning though we do look to dry up by the afternoon with highs in the mid 70’s. Sunday we see much of the same with sunny skies and calm weather highs reach towards the mid to upper 70’s once again.

We will bring back more unsettled conditions as we head into the following week. Temperatures look to remain fairly mild and could possible rise back near 90 by the end of next week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Storms end after dark. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Storms return. Some strong. Highs in the mid 80s .

THURSDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Staying dry. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. SUNDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:

Chance Shower. Highs in the upper 70s. TUESDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the low 80s. WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and Sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.