Some Strong Storms Possible Tonight

We have a level 1 of 5 risk to see some severe weather across our region. Our main risk will come from isolated strong storms that form along a passing cold front this evening. Strong to damaging wind gusts and pea to quarter-sized hail are the main severe threats to be aware of, but the greater threat is farther to our north. This threat will last through mid evening before we start to quiet things down.

After the storms die down, we will see partly cloudy skies and will be a bit breezy. Temperatures will be mild again as we only drop into the low 60s to begin our Thursday. We will be drier through the second half of the night.

Thursday will see more in the way of sunshine. If we were to see a shower, it would be very isolated in nature. Most are dry and hot with afternoon temps reaching the 80s once more. We remain quiet Thursday night with overnight lows again dropping back to the low 60s.

Friday will see more sun than showers in the early parts of the day but rain chances increase into the late afternoon and evening as a cold front brings rain, thunder, and cooler temps our way. Highs in the upper 70s. Rain showers linger into Saturday morning with lows dipping back into the 50s.

A few storms along a passing cold front could possibly be strong to severe. Once again a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather is in place for isolated damaging wind gusts and small hail. This may be upgraded though, so we will keep an eye out. Friday will be a good day to remain weather aware.

Saturday will start rainy and cooler but showers and storms will diminish into the afternoon to a more scattered chance. We’ll have a mix of sun, clouds, and leftover showers and it’ll feel cooler than the last few days with afternoon temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows feeling comfy in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday we’ll begin to fully dry out for the second half of the weekend with temperatures moderating out into the mid and upper 60s. A little cool for this time of year but after such a hot week previously it will be a little refreshing.

Monday, we keep dry as high pressure settles in for much of the region. Highs are set to return to the upper 70s.

In the extended forecast we stay near or above average temperature wise for most of it along with dry weather remaining thanks to high pressure.

TONIGHT:

Some more storms, some could be strong. Highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY:

A bit quieter. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunder in the afternoon, a few strong or severe storms. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

A bit cooler, rain early. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet aside from an isolated shower. Highs in the 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

A nice and dry day. Highs in the70s.

TUESDAY:

Quiet and warm. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storm possible. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Still on the dry side. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers move back in. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 70s.