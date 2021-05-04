Some Strong Storms Still Possible Tonight

We haven’t quite wrapped up the severe threat this evening, but it is a bit lower. We will see a gap in the rain until around dark when the cold front moves through. This will bring more showers and storms, but the severe threat will be isolated. Some storms could still have some gusty winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to flooding. A marginal risk for severe weather is still in place.

After the front passes we will just see some plain old rain. This continues overnight and into much of the day tomorrow. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 50s and we will see some fog out there, so use caution if you are heading out late tonight.

Wednesday we keep riding the train of active weather. Showers will continue for the first part of the day and then eventually taper off by the evening. Highs will be cooler due to cloud coverage as we only make it into the low and mid 60s. We finally dry out during the evening and that will lead to a drier day on Thursday.

Thursday looks dry which will be a welcome change of pace after the last few days. We’ll be noticeably cooler though with highs back in the 60s thanks to Wednesday’s cold front. Rain will return late in the day and overnight as an upper-level system pushes through, but mainly holds off until Friday morning.

Friday our rain chances are slowly decreasing through the day as our upper-level disturbance weasels its way out of the area. Highs drop further today than they did the day before into the mid-50s for most as our digging UL system opens the door to more northern air.

Saturday will bring temperatures in the low and mid 60s. Rain chances at this point are very low but the occasional shower remains in the forecast throughout the daytime, with a decent cloud deck expected too. Overall though it should be a quiet day.

Sunday, we improve quickly temperature wise back to the upper 60s and low 70s for most. More clouds are still hanging around and our next storm system moves in and brings back some rain. Showers will continue from the late afternoon into the evening hours.

In the extended forecast, more rain is expected as May turns into an absolute soaker of a month. Highs at least begin to make a rebound back to the 60s and 70s by the middle of next week.

TONIGHT:

Some more storms possible. Lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rainy and cool. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers early. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Some thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

More rain chances. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 60s.