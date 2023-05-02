WINTER STORM WARNING: Northwestern Pocahontas County through 10 AM Tuesday Morning. Accumulating snows likely along higher terrain on the western side of mountains with 1-3 inches likely by Tuesday morning. More snow to come over the next 3 days.

Tuesday we catch a break in the rain for the most part with sunshine the farther south you are. Just don’t get used to it as clouds increase again this afternoon with a few isolated showers for our northern counties. By the evening rush hour (5pm – 7pm) moderate showers work their way south across the entire region. Highs today will depend on where you are. Pocahontas & Western Greenbrier are stuck in the low to mid 40s. Off the mountains we’re in the 50s while those to the south and west push into the upper 50s and low 60s.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Western Greenbrier & Pocahontas County from 8 PM Tuesday through 10 AM Wednesday 5/3. Another round of overnight snow showers will create hazardous winter driving conditions. Ice and snow covered roads expected overnight into Wednesday morning commute.

Tuesday night we once again drop temps cold enough for snows to return to ridgelines above 3,500 ft. Wet roads along mountain tops will begin to freeze as travel becomes tricky once again. Those in the lowlands (Below 3,500 ft.) will only see a cold chilly rain as the broken nature of these showers continues into the overnight. Winds are still an issue out of the northwest pushing 15-25mph with gusts near 30mph at times. Overnight lows in the low 30s. Another 1-3 inches likely for western mountain sides through Pocahontas and Greenbrier County. Some light accumulations along the southern state line through Giles, Bland, and Mercer county ridgelines.

FREEZE WARNING: Nicholas, Eastern Fayette, Western Greenbrier, South-eastern Pocahontas County from 2 AM – 10AM Wednesday. Freeze warning are issued for areas in their growing season when temps are expected to drop to the freezing mark for prolonged periods of time which could result in crop failure without taking precautions to protect plants from the cold. See our Spring Planting Guide for details on the more sensitive plants.

Wednesday morning snows continue for for all well into the mid morning. Only the higher mountains will see accumulations. However, folks in Beckley, Princeton, Hinton, Oak Hill, Lewisburg will see a few snowflakes. Expect wind chills values to be in the 20s Wednesday morning as we’ll only warm up into the mid 40s for the day. Warm enough many will transition back to rain for the afternoon.

Rain showers will continue much of the day which will help melt most snow from the night before for the lowlands. Higher elevations will continue to see snow flakes much of the day. Temps are still cold in the 50s as winds relax some. Wind chills are still an issue as it’ll feel more like the 40s much of the day. As the system exits, however, snow showers across Pocahontas and Greenbrier county will add nearly another 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday evening into the overnight thanks to a northwest flow.

A grand total of snow for Snowshoe pushing 6-8 inches over the 3-day event with melting leaving just around 4-6 inches by Thursday morning. Rupert, Rainelle, Quinwood in Greenbrier will be lucky to hold onto half an inch with daytime melting through the next three days. To the southern state line ridgelines, a trace to half an inch will likely be all that is left when all is said and done. For those off the mountains, half to an inch of rain from Monday through Wednesday night.

Thursday we finally bring back the sunshine as high pressure builds in and winds change direction out of the west in the morning, southwest by the afternoon. This helps us warm up back into the low 60s. Overnight lows are still cool enough for patchy frost, so gardeners keep those plants protected.



Friday, we warm up nicely as a few clouds filter in from the south. Overall, Friday is looking dry as we make our way into the upper 60s. Just a few degrees shy of average.

Saturday a system dives towards our southwest which may spark an afternoon shower but I wouldn’t bet on many seeing rain. Better chance farther south into Virginia. The farther north you are, the drier you’ll be with sunshine. Highs push into the 70s with the mountains in the upper 60s.

Sunday will be a day of sun and clouds but warm as we push into the mid and upper 70s. Certainly feeling more like May by this point.

Monday a weak system looks to approach our region sparking a few scattered showers with several dry hours in between. Highs still running mild in the low to mid 70s for most.



In your extended forecast, temps return to average in the low 70s, but a soggy pattern once again sets up as a bump in humidity cause a few afternoon showers with a few unorganized systems pushing through. At least the snow risk looks to be ending for good as a warmer pattern sets up through the first few weeks of May.

MONDAY

Gray, Windy, Chilly, Rainy. PM Mtn. Snow. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

AM Mtn. Snows. Rain elsewhere. Windy. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

AM Snow flurries, PM rain. Late clearing. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine returns! Highs push into the 60s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Iso. shower south poss. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Dry start, showers mid-day. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY

Off & on Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Another day of scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.