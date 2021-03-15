Some Wintry Mix Tonight

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 PM tonight until 11 AM Tuesday for Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. Up to an inch of snow and a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible in the advised areas through the evening. This could make things slippery in some spots for the morning.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday there is a shot at some mixing along and east of the mountains as we see another cold air damming situation set up. Mainly we expect to see freezing rain due to the shallowness of the cold air in place, any accumulations will be limited to elevated surfaces since the ground is likely to stay to warm for much to freeze on it. Watch for some slippery spots in the high terrain of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties by the morning. Temperatures tonight fall into the mid 30s.

Tuesday we see everyone back to plain old rain as southerly winds out of the east knock and remaining cold air out of place. Rain will taper off through the afternoon for most with only an occasional shower left by the evening. Highs will be in the upper 50 and the low 60s.

Wednesday looks to be a bit drier with a few breaks of sun, but it doesn’t last long. Our next chance for widespread rain approaches Wednesday evening with a few showers possible by dark. We are warm though with highs in the 60s. The day itself is mainly dry until late.

Thursday, rain and a chance of thunderstorms sticks around for the day, but we start to dry out by late in the day. Temperatures make one last effort at the 60s ahead of the cold front set to pass through the area before we see a return to more seasonable weather for the weekend. Severe weather is not looking likely at this time, but we will keep an eye out!

Friday in sharp contrast to most of the week, we’re dry! On the flip side of that it does come with a price as now we’re cooler than before but still very seasonable in the mid and upper 40s and a few in the low 50s.

By Saturday (the first day of spring), high pressure has locked itself in and we’re starting to see some improvements. Especially in the skies as we should be able to bring the sun back into the forecast after a dreary week. Temperatures return into the 50s and low 60s for everyone as well.

In the extended forecast high pressure has a tight grip on the area and should keep us fairly dry as head towards the end of March. Temperatures do fairly well for themselves too with most sitting well above average through this period.

TONIGHT:

Gusty and chilly. Rain with some wintry mix. Lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers, windy to start. Drying by the evening. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly dry. Rain returns by the evening. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Some rumbles of thunder. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Morning showers and mix, then partly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, with some clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the low 60s.