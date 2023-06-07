Wednesday starts off with a few rain showers across the region. Due to a progressing cold front, Wednesday morning will start off a bit soggy. Would definitely recommend some rain gear as you’re getting ready to head off to work. As we progress through your Wednesday, the frontal system will continue to make its way further south. As it does, the bulk of the rain showers on Wednesday will be concentrated near the southern state line. While some of these showers could be on the steady side, were only expecting accumulations to be between a quarter to three quarters of an inch of rainfall. As you travel about for Wednesday, slick travel will be possible at times so take care as your traveling about. On top of the rain showers, mostly cloudy skies will keep our temperatures down and keep them in only the 60s for afternoon highs.

Wednesday night will begin to see conditions improving. After seeing rain showers and mostly cloudy skies for most of the morning and afternoon, both should start to erode away as we head into the evening. A high-pressure system from Canada will begin to make its way in and push in drier weather. Thus, for your Wednesday night, you can expect decreasing cloud cover and a cooler night ahead. Our past cold front will help drop our overnight lows into the 40s.

Thursday morning starts off cooler in the 40s under mostly clear skies. A high-pressure system will move in and provide the entire area with plenty of sunshine and dry time. If you missed your chance to get outdoor chores done the past few days, early morning or late afternoon on Thursday looks like the best times. After starting off with a cool morning, we’ll see our afternoon highs only climb back into the 60s once again.

Friday finishes the work week off with another nice day in store. Our northern high-pressure system continues to give us more dry time with it continuing to stick around. This means yet another sunny and dry day as our work week comes to a close. If you have plans scheduled for Friday afternoon or evening, take advantage of the dry time we’ll be seeing. Afternoon highs will continue on with the rollercoaster incline as they make their way back near the 70-degree mark to end off the work week.

Saturday looks like it will kick off the weekend on a great note. Outside of a few clouds here or there, dry weather looks to be in place for our Saturday. Our northern high-pressure system will give us one more day of dry weather before sliding off to the east. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds for your Saturday as we continue to warm up. Before our Saturday comes to a close, afternoon highs on Saturday will likely get into the middle 70s.

Sunday morning looks to start off dry with partly cloudy skies. It will be the first morning over the past several days where we get back into the 50s for morning lows. Much of the late morning and early afternoon will also stay dry before more clouds build in for the afternoon and evening. A new cold front is expected to cross into the region during that time. This will bring in the chance for scattered showers and storms as we head into the overnight on Sunday. The few hours of dry time we do see will help our afternoon highs climb into the upper 70s.

Monday morning starts off with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms as our cold front continues to move through. Definitely get the rain gear packed as you start the new work week. Much of the rain showers will occur during the morning hours as the main line crosses. However, once the cold front passes, rain chances should diminish for the second half on Monday. We should also start to see a few peaks of sunshine before our Monday officially comes to an end. The cloudy skies will keep our afternoon highs to only reaching the middle 70s.

Tuesday looks to get us back on track for drier weather. With the exit of Monday’s cold front, we should begin to see better improvements on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds to begin the morning. This dry weather will continue throughout our Tuesday as we enjoy a mostly sunny day. Looking like a great day to go out and enjoy any outdoor activities that you missed out on Monday. We’ll start in the 50s for the morning but gradually make our way back into the 70s by dinnertime.

In your extended forecast, we continue on with our June forecast by finally getting back into the 80s by next Wednesday and Thursday. This will also be followed by a mix of sun and clouds through the rest of the work week. The chance for a few isolated showers and storms remains possible, especially by the end of the work week. With that said, there will still be plenty of opportunity to enjoy the dry and sunny weather by the end of the next work week.

WEDNESDAY

Southern showers, gradual clearing PM. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs near the 70 mark.

SATURDAY

A sunny start to the weekend. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Dry AM, scattered showers/storms PM. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

AM showers/storms, clearing in afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY

Few isolated showers, Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.