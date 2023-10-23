Tonight will be another chilly night, but at least it won’t be as cold as this morning. Temperatures will drop down into the upper 30s and lower 40s across under mostly clear and starry skies.

Tuesday is a classic case of icicles to bicycles, with temperatures just above frost level to begin the day warming all the way up to 70 degrees under sunny skies. We’ll be stuck in the 60s up in the mountains but regardless of where you are – it’s an above average day temperature-wise for our region. It truly will be a wonderful day for us to enjoy, with high pressure in control. This feature will be dominant to our weather pattern for the foreseeable future, which means the sunny conditions will continue!

Wednesday keeps the warm and sunny conditions present, as temperatures jump up into the lower 70s after a chilly start in the middle 40s. High pressure will continue to be the dominant weather feature which keeps our weather very calm.

Thursday continues the trend of chilly mornings and warm afternoon. You may want to consider the jacket once again with temperatures in the middle 40s to begin the day, but we’ll see high temperatures back up into the lower 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Friday keeps the rain chances away with partly sunny skies expected and highs once again in the lower 70s – high school football looks great with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures at kickoff will be in the middle 60s, dropping into the upper 50s by the end of the fourth quarter.

Saturday could provide a couple of isolated sprinkles late as our next system begins to approach. This stout cold front is going to take its sweet time heading into southern West Virginia, as it’ll be late Monday night and into Tuesday before any real rainfall chances arrive. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the middle 70s, with just a stray isolated sprinkle possible in our western counties.

Sunday keeps that pesky sprinkle chance around with our stalled system just to our north near the Ohio River. Other than a stray sprinkle, we should be dry, with highs in the lower 70s.

Halloween itself is looking wet! Mother Nature could provide a few tricks up her sleeves, with showers possible as our front crosses. Enjoy the nice weather beforehand because some chilly weather is lurking! We could see some decent rainfall from this system but with us being so dry recently, flooding is not expected. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Any trick-or-treaters heading out Halloween Night will likely want to find a way to stay dry.

Looking ahead, we have a much colder pattern lurking for the beginning of November. High temperatures in the 60s and 70s this week will be replaced with highs in the 40s and 50s for the first week of November. Remember that you can stay up to date with any shower activity near you by downloading our free StormTracker 59 app, which provides an interactive radar for you at the tap of a button!

