Tonight keeps the shower chances around, though they’ll be much more scattered than the steady showers we saw this morning. For the ghouls and goblins and parents out trick-or-treating, a light jacket and the umbrella would be good accessories to have. Temperatures will generally be in the middle 50s with a few light showers around.

Tuesday will feature a few lingering showers for the mountains but overall we begin to dry out a bit thanks to high pressure moving its way in slowly. Clouds will be stubborn keeping us cool. However, temps still near average in the middle to upper 50s.

Wednesday looks to return us back to normal with highs in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with clouds trying to break a bit – it’ll still be mostly cloudy at times.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and dry as we enjoy yet another nice day with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday is when we really start to push the thermometers into the upper 60s and some 70s! Sunshine and warmth, is there a better way to end the week?

Saturday continues the warm and dry weather. Temperatures for most of us will be pushing into the 70s with only a few clouds in the mostly clear blue sky.

Sunday could bring a couple of showers into the picture – it’s a bit of a tricky forecast for now, so we’ll keep an eye on it. For now though, it looks like a few isolated showers with highs in the middle 60s.

Monday looks to keep that isolated shower chance around with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

In your extended forecast we’re watching for a rather strong cold front ushering in a pattern change for us. Temperatures dropping back into the 50s look possible. A few flurries mid-November? We’ll keep you posted!

Don’t forget about brush fire season – we’ve already had a few and with a lot of dry time this week and the leaves on the ground – it’s a recipe for fires! Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

TONIGHT:

Shower chances continue, mainly scattered and light, with lows around 50.

TUESDAY:

Lingering showers, especially east, otherwise cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds hang tough but will break by the afternoon, with highs near 60.

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun and warmer! Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sunshine continues. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and warm! We’ll see highs around 70!

SUNDAY:

Increasing clouds with a shower or two possible. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY:

Perhaps an isolated shower. Plenty of dry time though, with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and remaining mild! Highs in the lower 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny and cooler behind a front. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and beautiful! Highs in the middle 50s.