Spotty showers this afternoon

Today, we have some chances for rain in the forecast by the afternoon hours. Keep in mind rain Thursday looks to be quite scattered in nature, so not everyone will end up seeing it! Otherwise besides the rain Thursday looks to be quite nice with breaks of sun throughout the day. Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Friday we see a good chance for everyone to see rain at some point during the day, particularly in the afternoon hours. We could see some flooding issues and gusty winds but we are not expecting wide spread severe weather. Clouds will build in with the rain to so sunshine will be more limited than the day before. Highs regardless remain into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday we continue to see rain chances remain higher rather than lower for the entire area. Pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms will be on the radar by the afternoon hours as high pressure struggles to start to take control over the area. Another day where we could see some isolated flooding and gusty winds but again not expecting wide spread severe weather. Outside of the rain there will be plenty of sun to he had, in other words it won’t be a complete washout of a day. Highs remain relatively stationary into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday, rain chances start to fall but they are still in the forecast for the afternoon hours. Plenty of sun will precede any rain that makes it way into the area so another day that won’t be a complete loss to rain. Highs stick to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday, we really start to dry things out across the region. Rain chances are very low with just a small chance being left in to account for a stray shower or two. Highs make it into the low to mid 80s for everyone.

Tuesday we see a very similar day to Monday, with abundant sunshine and a very low end chance to see a passing shower or two slip into the area. Highs will continue to climb to the mid 80s for most everyone.

Through midweek next week and beyond, the heat looks to crank back up across the Mid-Atlantic. There is a lot of variability in the long term forecast especially when it comes to temperatures. There are some indications to we could slip right back into an unsettled pattern by the end of next week. We’ll work on the details, just remember to check back here often!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TODAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Good chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances are lower. Highs around 80.

MONDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Keeping things on the drier side. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still keeping high and dry Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Slight rain chances for now. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Low rain chances. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some rain chances remain. Highs in the mid to low 80s.