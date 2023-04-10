Monday morning won’t be great for the more sensitive plants as frost settles across the region. After sunrise, we’ll see temps move out of the 30s and into the 40s under clear skies and sunshine. Southeast winds today keep our eastern counties a touch cooler than our western edges. Towards the west we’ll flirt with the 70 degree mark while our mountains make the low to mid 60 mark.

Tonight we’ll watch for patchy frost once again the deeper valley’s and higher terrain. Calm winds and overnight lows down into the low to mid 30s means another night protecting those plants.

Tuesday is another frosty start but sunshine and blue skies once again warm us up nicely. Afternoon highs push into the mid to upper 60s as southeast winds once again keep the eastern counties a touch cooler. Frost won’t be much of an issue for most save the deep valleys and higher elevations who haven’t quite made it to their growing season yet. Overnight lows stay on the upper 30 and low 40 side of things.

Wednesday we see a change in winds from southeast to southwest and the change will be noticeable in both warmth and humidity. We’ll start out in the low 40s but quickly rise into the low 70s across the board. As for frost, overnight lows stay in the low 40s keeping things well above the frost threat line.

Thursday a few clouds interrupt our clear blue skies so far but these are more fair weather than ominous. A great day across the region as we work our way into the mid and upper 70s!

Friday a weak southern system tries to work its way up to our region but dry air in place keeps us protected for much of the morning. A few isolated showers possible by the afternoon as dew points rise and dry air loses the battle. At least we stay warm as high push into the upper 70s.

Saturday a few lingering sprinkles possible but most of us should stay dry. This may change, however as we’re watching a stronger cold front develop of this week. Timing and placement will be the deciding factor but right now, Saturday looks to stay warm, falling a few degrees from our Friday into the low 70s.

Sunday the cold front looks to make an entrance bringing windy conditions, heavy rain, and cloudy skies. Most of the day will feature rain that builds in intensity as the day goes on. Severe weather is on the table but overall our risk looks manageable at this point. It is spring storm season after all and this cold front looks to be on the strong side. Afternoon highs reach the 70s but temps fall Sunday evening back into the 30s. From here, we simply get cooler.

In your extended forecast, the spring feel ends for a spell as we drop back into the 50s for daytime highs. A few systems look to bring a few rounds of rain which should help the spring planting season.

As spring fever takes hold, remember spring fire season is fully underway in both Virginias. Follow local and state laws regarding burning and common sense can go a long way in keeping you and your neighborhood safe. Not to mention keeping your bank account healthy as fines for burning during restricted times can cost upwards of $1,000.

MONDAY

Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY

Perfect spring day. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNEDAY

Wait, this is the perfect spring day. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Ok. Ok. This one is the perfect spring day. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

A few showers but still warm. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Iso. showers, some dry time. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Heavy rain, windy. Highs in the low 70s

MONDAY

AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns but cooler. Highs in the 50s

WEDNESDAY

Sunny but still cool. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s.