Monday night will bring increasing clouds and some showers. Winds will be gusty as well with some gusts up to 25 MPH. We are mild this evening with overnight lows falling into the low and mid 50s. Showers will continue heading into the morning commute.

Tuesday, rain continues from Monday early into the morning hours but should come to an end by the time most are getting up and ready for the day. Despite the rain ending clouds don’t exactly go far and stick around through the rest of the day. Some sun is possible but won’t be widespread. Highs in the 60s are expected.

Wednesday, showers become more likely in the afternoon as clouds continue to stick around. We’re watching yet another dynamic system getting ready to move in around this time period that is expected to kick off another few days of unsettled and breezy weather. Highs in the upper 70s are expected.

Thursday, a cold front is expected early in the morning leading to a warm and wet start to the day with the shot of a few rumbles of thunder. After rain clears before the afternoon hours we’ll see winds begin to shift and temperatures begin to cool off for the rest of the day. Our highs in the 60s will be seen in the morning!

Friday will be a day of slow clearing with mostly cloudy skies for the morning with partly sunny skies later in the afternoon. A bit cooler than the previous few days as we make our way into the mid 60s.

Saturday, we’re not to far off from Friday’s forecast. Highs stick to the mid and upper 60s and we’ve still got some clouds hanging around the region. The big difference is we jump right back into seeing showers in the forecast. This likely won’t be a washout but you should definitely be mindful of any outdoor plans.

(Easter) Sunday, brings continued chances for rain across the region. Most of it does look to be in the evening so for anyone celebrating the holiday with an egg hunt the best conditions lie in the morning and early afternoon. Highs in the low 60s.

Through the extended forecast, cooler weather with highs in the 50s and 40s is being suggested right now. We at least dry out during this time which keeps us away from having to talk about snow, but as April has already proved it doesn’t want to let go of Winter.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.