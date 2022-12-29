Thursday will see a few passing clouds but we remain dry. Winds continue to pump in the heat from the south as many of us hit the 50 degree mark!

Friday starts off nice with sunshine and warmer temps pushing into the mid and upper 50s! Clouds build in late as do the showers Friday night in to Saturday. Most of us remain dry until after midnight.

New Years Eve, Saturday our next rain maker moves in and will be with us all day. Showers and downpours likely throughout the day but we remain warm as we inch ever closer to the 60 degree mark with most towards the south and west reaching it. New Years Eve parties should think about moving their events inside since rain will continue for the overnight.

For those that would rather stay in on New Year’s Eve, join us over on our Facebook page as we track 2023 around the world highlighting New Year’s celebrations in 15 cities. The first city on our list will celebrate 2023 at 6am our time Saturday morning!

New Years Day, Sunday we’re kicking of 2023 on a soggy note as we continue to see scattered showers moving though. We’ll see a steady decrease in shower activity as the day goes on, but just don’t put that umbrella away just yet. Temps still running well above average in the mid and upper 50s!

Monday, hopefully you take an extra day off in the federal observance of New Year’s Day as we’ll enjoy sunshine as temps once again in the 50s! Not a bad start to the first week of 2023.

Tuesday we’re still running warm but showers are returning to the region. Some fine tuning on Tuesday’s forecast is likely but we look to start with heavy showers in the day time. Highs pushing near 60 degrees. Rain will tapper off for the evening hours but not go away entirely. Expect a mostly cloudy and gloomy night.

Wednesday still holds a few lingering showers but clearing will be the name of the day. Highs still running mild as cold takes it’s time moving in. Highs push into the upper 50s.

Thursday is when we’ll expect to see some colder air making the move into the neighborhood. A few sprinkles, mainly south, to start the day as a slow clearing begins. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s as we inch back closer to average.

In your extended day forecast 2023 may start off on a soggy note with rain but this is winter and we all know cold weather isn’t always too far away. As we get 2023 underway, expect temps to drop back below average as we return to the 30s and 40s. At least for those that don’t like snow, no real indications of any measurable snow…just yet.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny skies, much warmer! Highs near low 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy and still getting warm. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE – SATURDAY

Scattered showers, overcast. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY – SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers early! Highs near the 60 mark!

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs remain near the 60 mark.

TUESDAY

A few stray showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers will still be possible. Highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY

Few showers/mtn mixing early. Highs slide into the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Clearing up but cooler. High in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY

Sunny but cool. Highs in the low 40s.