Tonight keeps the mild weather around, with mostly cloudy skies on the way and temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s. Both weekend days last week did not come anywhere close to temperatures in the 50s for highs, so this is a major change that we’re experiencing for the overnight hours. A few sprinkles will be possible in our northern counties with less clouds the farther south you are.

Friday continues with temperatures far above normal, as our cold front doesn’t look to cross until the afternoon. As it crosses, the front will stall near our region. Rain showers look like a good bet for the end of the work week during the afternoon, so the umbrella and other rain gear would be beneficial to carry with you. Our steadiest rains of the week appear likely with the passage of this front, with perhaps close to an inch of rain possible for our northernmost counties. At this point, the heaviest axis of rain with this storm system looks to remain closer to the US-50 corridor in northern West Virginia away from our region. The general rule of thumb: the farther south you are, the drier you’ll be and the farther north you are, the more likely you’ll be to see showers. Despite the clouds, that stiff southeasterly breeze looks to continue, and we’ll see high temperatures once again make a run at 70 degrees out ahead of the cold front.

Saturday continues above-average temperatures, with high temperatures near 70. For those looking for plenty of sunshine, you may have to wait a day, with another warm front lifting to the north out ahead of a cold front, creating the risk for a few showers across the region. The shower activity should remain light, but other than the warm conditions expected, it’s a gloomy first half to the weekend. We’ll see a few breaks in the shower activity for the afternoon but keep the umbrellas handy for a couple of isolated to scattered showers still yet.

Sunday sends the sunshine back our way! Sunday appears to be the better of the two days weather-wise with ample sunshine expected and highs warming up to around 60 degrees. Not a bad way to wrap up the weekend with high pressure in control!

Monday is trending drier! High pressure looks to hang around a little longer and that should keep conditions dry for the first day of the new work week. High temperatures will be similar to Sunday in the lower to perhaps middle 60s with a good bit of sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase during the evening out ahead of our next storm system, which looks to arrive for Tuesday.

Tuesday returns the chances for shower activity, as a front scoots in, which will invite some cooler weather back into the region. Tuesday’s highs will be in the lower 50s, with perhaps an absence from the 60s expected for a few days following behind the front.

Wednesday is trending drier, with partly sunny skies returning once again and highs in the middle 50s – there will be a storm system nearby but at this point, we’re looking dry!

Thursday once again brings back the chances for a few showers into the region as a bit of an unsettled pattern takes us to the end of the work week. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, so we’re remaining pretty warm!

In your extended forecast, beyond next Friday, conditions are looking drier for a few days and that looks to bring a return to the warmer weather once again. Don’t be surprised to see the mercury climb back up into the 60s by the following weekend – hopefully the sunny trend remains between now and then!

With spring officially getting underway remember spring fire season bans are enforced for both Virginias. Ban times vary by state however the rules are similar. Only burn vegetation, remain with your fire at all times, have a safety perimeter of at least 10 feet around your fire, and be sure your fire is completely extinguished before leaving it. This time of year, brush fires can happen quickly, potentially leaving you on the hook for fines, damages, and lawsuits if found to be burning outside of state guidelines.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with a few showers after midnight. Mild! Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Pretty dry in our northern counties, afternoon rumbles of thunder in our northern half. Breezy and warm! Highs around 70.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers continue but mild. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny, nice end to weekend! Highs around 60.

MONDAY

Partly sunny to start the work week. Still mild. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY

Few showers. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal, with highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Few showers return. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and remaining mild! Highs around 60.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny – beautiful! Looking like a good weekend at this point! Highs in the lower 60s.