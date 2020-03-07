Spring weather greets us as we spring forward





Beautiful blue skies and dry weather continue for our Saturday afternoon and evening. We are quite chilly with temperatures in the 30s that will be dropping into the 20s and teens overnight. Don’t forget to set your clocks forward one hour before you go to bed. This is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The good news is that we’ll also be “springing forward” into some Spring-like weather!

Cold tonight, change those clocks!

Our Sunday is looking great. We have lots of sunshine to enjoy and temperatures will be nice as highs make it into the mid-50s to low 60s. Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts, as rainy weather will be making a return this week.

Lovely day for our Sunday.

Monday will be another warm day with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will start to increase, but showers look to hold off until Tuesday. Rain will be around through the day Tuesday, but we stay mild with highs in the 50s and 60s. Wednesday brings additional showers. Highs will still be warm in the 50s. Thursday is looking quieter, but we are active again to close out the week.



Friday and Saturday will bring another chance for more widespread rainfall. Next Sunday will have lingering showers and we hope to dry out by the following Monday evening into Tuesday. The good news is, there’s no snow in the forecast as temperatures look to remain above average. As a matter of fact, much of March at this point is looking to remain above average. The groundhog may have been right. It doesn’t look like too many opportunities are on tap for winter to return before Spring formally arrives.

Your 10-day forecast.

TONIGHT:

Clear and cold. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Beautiful. Sunshine and warm. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

MONDAY:

Mild, partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mild, rain returns. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered rain lingers. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

A stray shower, otherwise quieter. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mild, chance of showers. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Rain possible throughout the day. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Quiet and warm. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry day and remaining mild. Highs in the upper 50s.





