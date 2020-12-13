Starting the week off with some snow

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT TONIGHT AT 10PM FOR PORTIONS OF POCAHONTAS COUNTY AND 1AM FOR GREENBRIER COUNTY UNTIL 1PM MONDAY AFTERNOON

Tonight will be colder than last night, temperatures will drop into the low 30s. We will see the rain make a return and that could turn to snow early Monday morning so make sure to plan ahead.

Monday brings another chance of snow to the area. Some mixing is still looking likely across some lower elevations Regardless make sure to keep this in mind when planning out the start of your week, give yourself a little extra time on the roadways Monday morning. Temperatures during the afternoon will make it into the upper 30s.

Tuesday is a little bit warmer than Monday but not by much. We do dry out at least, and most outside of the mountains should get above the freezing mark. meaning some melting of any snow that fell and stuck should be able to happen.

Wednesday looks to be a mess of a day. Most model solutions aren’t bringing in enough cold air for this to be an all snow event it looks like, so we could see another sloppy mix of rain and snow. Still quite some time to go on this before it’s set in stone though, but like Monday be prepared for whatever the day brings.

Thursday the pattern points to some potential for upslope snow showers on the mountains as our system from Wednesday pulls away. Another chilly day is in store for many as most sit near or below the freezing mark.

Friday we get a break in the snow, temperatures will still be in the 30s during the afternoon hours. For the weekend we could see another round of snow / rain but that is a ways off so keep checking back the closer we get.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, rain returns . Lows in the mid to upper 30s .

MONDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Highs in the 30s low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Another day with a rain/snow mix. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry during the day . Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain / snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Remaining dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.