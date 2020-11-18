Starting to warm up tomorrow

Tonight clear skies overnight will lead to yet another cold night across the area, Temperatures will fall into the 20s once again. Winds will also once again start to pick up this will help bring in warmer temperatures for Thursday.

Thursday we feel the effects of the shifting high as we rocket back into above average temperatures for November. Many make it into the 60s and the upper 50s, a big jump considering some will only be in the 30s Wednesday. Dry and mostly sunny weather sticks around as well. Winds will be gusty once again with some gust as high as 20 MPH

Friday holds onto the warmth and is even a bit warmer than Thursday was to put a cherry on top to end out the week and dive into the weekend. The sun is still shining as well.

Saturday and Sunday follow Fridays trend and each add on a little bit of warmth each day. By the time Sunday rolls in most will be in the low and mid 60s. In addition to the extra warmth Sunday, we’ll also see some extra clouds build in during the overnight hours as our next cold front sets up off to our west.

Monday we see our next front slip through the area, this will likely be another potent one with another big temperature shift behind it. Rain will accompany this one, with some potential mixing in the higher elevations, to far out to get to specific on this right now.

For Tuesday there is another system right on the heels of Mondays cold front, there is still some debate on the exact timing and strength of this system. If it is weaker it will squeeze through the area on Tuesday bringing another round of light rain with it. If the storm is on the stronger side it will take a bit longer to trek across the country and get here on Wednesday, this would mean we likely see heavier rain.

In the extended forecast outside of the potential for rain on Wednesday, the end of next week looks to be on the drier side with temperatures more or less hovering near average. This does include Thanksgiving so for the time being it looks like it’s an easy day weather wise, but it will be on the chillier side.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Cold again. Clear skies Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Dry. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY:

Looking good. Highs in the low 60s.

SATUDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry again! Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Another chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for rain. Highs in the 50s.

THANKSGIVING:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry again. Highs near 60.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs around 60.