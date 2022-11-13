Tonight will start out as a mostly cloudy evening but that will start to change once an area of high pressure moves in out to our west. This high pressure will move in through the night causing the clouds to disperse and leaving us with only partly cloudy to mostly clear skies by the time you start your next work week. It will be another cold one across the mountain state, getting back into the low to mid 20s for lows.

Monday starts to see the slow return of some improving temperatures but it’ll be another cold one. Despite plenty of sunshine, we will only see highs in the lower 40s – yikes! Lows will once again be down well into the 20s.

Tuesday is another chilly day as a system pushes in from the south. Morning temperatures are cold enough for wet flakes and sleet which could impact your morning commute. We’ll warm up enough in the afternoon for just a few showers here and there. Lingering showers after sunset will transition back into sleet and snow for the eastern mountains. Accumulations look minor at this point.

Wednesday brings at least a brief period of sunshine back into the picture but we’re keeping the cold conditions around, as we’ll see highs only in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

Thursday we’re watching the potential of a system to bring scattered showers once again. We’ll be cold enough to see a mix of rain, sleet, and snow but accumulations look minimal to none at this time. We’ll keep you posted. Highs in the upper 30s simply means another cold day regardless.

Friday brings the sunshine back but not the warmth! Highs will be in the upper 30s with high pressure in control.

Saturday keeps high pressure around, which means more beautiful blue skies for the two Virginias but it’s still cold, with highs in the middle 40s.

Sunday remains another sunny day throughout West Virginia with temperatures remaining in the middle 40s.

In your extended forecast we’re looking to see below average temperatures around for much of next week. Our first extended winter preview looks to run smack into the Thanksgiving holiday. As of right now, no strong indications of snow storms, but a few flakes aren’t out of the question. In general though, days with highs in the 70s look to be gone for quite some time…

Remember, fall fire season is in effect for West Virginia. No outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy then turning partly cloudy! Lows in the low to mid 20s!

MONDAY

Sunshine and dry. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Morning flurries to afternoon showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny with highs near 40.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

Remaining dry but chilly still with highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Another dry day but still chilly. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Still dry and warming up a bit. Finally getting back into the 50s for highs.