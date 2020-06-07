Stay dry the next few days

Tonight we will remain dry no worries of any severe weather or rain for Sunday evening. Temperatures will fall into the lower 50’s for overnight lows and skies will remain clear, great night to sleep with the windows open.

Tonight

Monday is much of the same we stay sunny throughout the day but temperatures will run a little warmer in the low 80’s. Another nice day to get out and enjoy before the humidity comes back.

Tomorrow

For the most part we start the week out with high pressure in control over the area with the heat cranked up. By mid-week is when we could see some impacts from tropical storm Cristobal that could bring us a healthy dose of rain and thunderstorms along with some tropical moisture. Keep checking back for more details as we get closer.

We are still watching Tropical Storm Cristobal. Those with interests along the Gulf Coast should continue to monitor this storm closely as it is expected to make landfall along the Central Gulf Coast later on this evening. Despite looking to make landfall in the Central Gulf Coast, the impacts from the storm will be felt from Louisiana to Florida. After moving on shore Cristobal will impact places like Arkansas and Missouri before continuing into Canada .

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT

Clear skies. Lows in the lower 50s. MONDAY:

Highs in the low 80s. Looking dry!

TUESDAY:

Even warmer and still quiet. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Heavier rains possible. Highs in the mid 80s .

THURSDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Staying dry. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. SUNDAY:

Quiet, sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low 70s. TUESDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the low 70s. WEDNESDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the low 70s.