Stay Weather Aware Tomorrow

Tonight we will keep the rain chances going into Saturday night. Outside of the rain we will have mostly cloudy skies with temperatures making it down to the low to mid 60s.

Sunday we will see more chances for showers and storms across the two Virginia’s. We spend most of the morning dry, and then by the afternoon our rain chances increase. Temperatures will make it up into the upper 70s for highs.

Severe weather is a possibility this weekend. Saturday, the threat remains mainly to our north, but some of our northern counties may need to watch out for a few strong storms with gusty winds. There is a better threat for severe weather on Sunday. The while most of the area is under a marginal risk, which is a 1 out of 5. Some of the viewing are is under a slight risk which is a 2 out of the 5. Gusty winds and hail will be the primary concerns as we head through the afternoon. Be sure to stay weather aware throughout the day.

We will be unsettled through the first half of next week. Afternoon showers and storms look possible Monday through Wednesday. It looks like the second half of the week and into the 4th of July weekend will be a bit drier, for now a we’ll keep a few shower chances in the forecast. But looking to next weekend it’s looking good for 4th of July celebrations!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Chance of showers sticks around. Lows in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of afternoon showers. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Still hanging on to afternoon shower chances. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

Chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet aside from an isolated shower. Highs in the 80s.

4th OF JULY:

Looking dry just a slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

More sunshine. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Still looking dry for now. Highs in the 80s. TUESDAY:

Staying dry. Highs around 80.