Staying breezy overnight tonight

A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND POCAHONTAS UNTIL 7PM ON SUNDAY EVERYONE ELSE UNTIL 7AM MONDAY.

Tonight skies will begin to clear leading mostly clear conditions overnight, our low temperatures will drop behind the front into the low 30s. Winds will remain breezy through the night on Sunday in spots.

Monday looking like a better day with sunshine making a return. Highs will take a noticeable dive at this point into the lower 50s and upper 40s for most. Overnight Monday our temperatures drop back into the low 30s once again but not as cold as we will see on Tuesday night..

Tuesday, another cold front makes its way through the area, we stay cool with many hovering into the mid 40s. On the plus side we remain dry, but some of the higher elevations could see some snow flurries Tuesday night behind the front if moisture sticks around long enough.

Wednesday, we have another chilly morning with most into the 20s and 30s again. At least by the afternoon we have a shot at the 50s which is at least a but closer to average for this time of year. High pressure is still in control so we still see the sun out too.

The extended forecast shows the slight warming trend we see Tuesday into Wednesday continuing as next week rounds out to a close. By next Friday we might be able to squeeze into the 60s again, it will all be dependent on how our controlling high pressure shifts. Is it more southerly or more northerly? Also looks like we will have another dry stretch next week so get out and enjoy the nice weather while it sticks around.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Still breezy. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the highs in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs around 40.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY:

Looking good. Highs near 60 again.

SATUDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry again! Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances return. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs around 60.