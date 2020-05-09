Staying Chilly Today

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT FOR POCAHONTAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM SATURDAY

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM SATURDAY

Saturday we feel the effects of that arctic cold with highs only in the 40s, additionally left over showers will continue in the area, in the form of both rain and snow. We do look to dry out by the afternoon and bring back more sunshine. Lows remain right around the freezing mark overnight.

Sunday we see a rebound temperature wise, while still well below average we see a return to the 50s and 60s with more sunshine than clouds expected. It will be a good day to celebrate mom! Lows manage to stick to the upper 30s.

Monday looks to be more unsettled with highs again in the upper 50s, Tuesday stays drier with highs much the same as Monday. Wednesday stays cool and dry in the 50s. It’s not until Thursday and Friday of next week we see the chance to return to more normal temperatures in the 60’s!

We have now entered the month of May and it looks like the first two weeks of May will generally be below average. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



SATURDAY:

An isolated snow shower chance in the morning. Much cooler than average. Highs in the mid 40s. Starting the day in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled again. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

A few showers, but mostly dry. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Some showers with highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 60s.

