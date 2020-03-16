Staying Cloudy This Evening

DISCUSSION: Tonight is going to be a cloudy one. Some light drizzle is still possible, but a lot of us will dry up as we continue through the evening. Temperatures tonight don’t fall much from where we currently are as many only drop into the mid 30s. Have the jackets as you head out the door tomorrow.

Monday is going to be quiet for the most part. We will keep clouds around throughout the day, but look to remain pretty dry. Temperatures will also warm back up a bit as highs make it back into the 50s. During the evening, some showers will begin to move in. These will continue as we head into our Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will bring showers at times, but there will still be some dry time. We are not concerned about flooding during this point of the week. Have the umbrellas on you. Tuesday will bring rain during the first part of the day and then we clear up by the afternoon and evening. Wednesday will be dry to start with showers building back in during the evening. With more dry time during the day on Wednesday, we will be warmer with highs in the 60s. Tuesday brings highs in the mid 50s.

Thursday looks to bring more widespread rainfall by the evening hours. Thunderstorms will be possible as well. It is the first day of spring and it will feel very spring-like. Highs will reach the 70s across the region.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with showers moving in and temperatures in the 70s. Rain could get heavy as we go through the afternoon and into early Saturday. This is the point where we will have to watch out flood prone areas.

Saturday also looks unsettled with showers. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s, but we look dry as we go into Sunday. Sunday will be drier, but cool as highs will be stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Spring will officially be here on Thursday and it looks like we welcome the season with spring-like weather. The long range forecast shows us keeping temperatures near average or even above average. There doesn’t look to be any late March snow on the horizon. It looks like the Groundhog was right and we certainly saw an early spring.





TONIGHT:

Cloudy, drying up and cool. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Looking quiet, but cloudy. Rain returns late. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers to begin the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier during the afternoon. Rain by the evening. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Welcome Spring! Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

More showers and storms. Begin watching flood prone areas. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Some more showers before drying up. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s and 40s.

MONDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the 50s.