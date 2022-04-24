Tonight remains mild with light breezes. A few fair weather clouds roll through but we’ll stay dry. After sunset temps dip back from the low 80s and upper 70s to the low 60s.

Monday, rain is held off to our west by a strong “Bermuda High” that acts like a wall along the eastern seaboard keeping unsettled weather stalled away from us. This won’t last forever but it should provide us with a sunny and hot start to the week with highs returning to the 70s and 80s during the day. In the evening and overnight rain will start to work its way in as our front nudges east.

Tuesday starts off cool and damp with a few eastern mountains showers possible. Generally we spend the day clearing up and drying out. We are cooler than where we started the week with highs stubborn to move out of the upper 50s. A few of us will break the 60 degree mark towards the southwest.

Wednesday, we’re dry but cool across the region. Any remaining clouds will clear out through the morning hours leaving us with sunny skies by the afternoon. Generally highs in the 50s are expected but a few low 60s can’t be ruled out. Early gardeners watch for widespread frost Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

A frosty start to our Thursday will be aided by some extra sunshine through the afternoon. Temps will rise slowly at first and finish out around the 60 degree mark as we get back closer to average for this late April.

Friday is another sunshine filled day with temps moving back up into the 60s. Overnight lows move out of the frost / freeze territory for now as another cool down looks to kick off the month of May.

Saturday starts off with a few clouds and will build throughout the day as our next rain maker approaches. We’ll enjoy warmer air before hand helping temps get back into the 70s. Showers build in later in the evening with the heavier rain holding off until the overnight.

Through the extended we welcome the month of May slightly cooler than average with temps in the 50s and 60s. A few passing showers here and there but trending dryer than average which does not bode well for our spring fire risk.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.



TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear. Lows in the upper 50s/low 60s.

MONDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Showers move in late. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers and storms. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy but dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, and warming up. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet, and seasonable. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Off and on rain. Highs back in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

