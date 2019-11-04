Staying Dry and Cool Tonight

DISCUSSION: Tonight will be a chilly one again as we drop temperatures into the mid 30s. It’s looking to stay pretty quiet out, as with clear skies and light winds through the overnight.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tuesday is also looking good. We will keep the sunshine early on and highs by the afternoon will climb into the 50s again. A cold front will be bringing showers to the Ohio Valley as it pushes into the region during the day. However, most models generally agree that rain showers will be isolated in nature. A few showers are possible, but many stat dry. We will see more clouds around throughout the afternoon.

The Day Ahead

Wednesday will make for another dry day as high pressure briefly builds back in. We should see more sun during the day as well as our highs climb into the upper 50s.

Changes are in store as we make it to Thursday. We are colder as during the day will only be in the low 50s and some showers make a return by the middle of the day. They will start to pick up Thursday night and we could even see some rain/snow mix heading into Friday. We will be cool on Friday with highs in the low 40s and showers will linger before we clear up for the weekend.

Temperature Trend

The weekend is looking cold. Highs will be stuck in the mid 40s on Saturday before they warm up a bit on Sunday and reach the upper 50s. We do look dry and sunny though throughout the weekend.

There are no longer any counties in the state of West Virginia that are under a moderate drought. Looking back at the month of October, our weather patterns were able to bring us plenty of widespread rainfall days.

Our area is still marked as abnormally dry (D0), however. This means that fire danger conditions are still elevated and surface water levels are lower than usual.

Drought monitor.

It’s important to keep in mind that the surveys and data are taken every Tuesday before the drought monitor is released on Thursday of the same week. Therefore, this week’s drought monitor does not account for the rain we received on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a good chance that we will see even more improvement on next week’s drought monitor as a result.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet. Lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry with an isolated shower. More clouds. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Showers possible. Mixing possible late. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Few more showers. Mixing possible early. Highs in the 40s and upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry once more. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.