Staying dry and nice for Labor Day

Mostly clear skies tonight and lower dew points will allow temperatures to drop into the mid 50s. You may want to grab a jacket if you plan on staying out late or getting up early on Monday morning. It would even be a great night to open the windows and let in some fresh air.

Monday brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures. We will see highs make it back into the low 80s, but it will still be pretty pleasant out there. No rain to worry about to finish out the long weekend. We are looking at similar conditions for Tuesday as well.

Rain looks to return by the middle and end of next week. Showers and storms are in the forecast Wednesday through Friday at this point, Luckily the several days of dry weather will help us lower the flooding threat for next week. Right now models can’t seem to agree on how much rain we will see or how cool we will be next weekend so keep checking back the closer we get!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Skies mostly clear. Chillier temperatures in the mid 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Slight afternoon rain chances. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Small rain chances for now. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Low rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the 70s to near 80.