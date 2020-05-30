Staying dry for a few days

Tonight will be much cooler with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s make sure if you have plans to grab a light jacket. Skies will be mostly clear and no real chance of rain.

Tonight will be cool

Sunday looks dry as well and still comfortable with highs close to 70. Overnight lows will be chilly as we drop into the 40s to kick off the work week.

Tomorrow looks Beautiful

Monday looks to keep things dry as well by now high pressure is in control across much of the eastern U.S., for us temperatures will be slightly below average in the upper 60s. Monday night we spend another cool night with low temperatures around 50 across the area.

Tuesday we continue the dry streak as high pressure holds on tight, with temperatures making their way back to the mid 70s. We also begin to see our overnight lows return to the mid 50s.

Wednesday we continue our drier stretch with temperatures beginning to warm up, highs in the mid to upper 70s are expected. An isolated shower is possible going into the overnight hours, but most of us will stay dry.

By Thursday we get back to near 80, with our first chances to see rain and some thunderstorms return. By Friday we continue to keep rain in the forecast, but we keep the 80 degree temperatures. Next weekend looks unsettled but for now it looks like we will hold onto above average temperatures for the duration of it.

10 Day Forecast

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.





TONIGHT:

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Skies will be mostly clear

SUNDAY:

Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

A small shower chance in overnight hours, otherwise dry. Highs again the in upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

More storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s. MONDAY:

Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Afternoon pop up showers.