Staying dry for Sunday

Tonight skies will remain mostly clear with low temperatures only falling into the upper 40s. Areas of patchy fog is possible in the early morning hours of Sunday. Otherwise we are staying quiet.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday. We will see more sunshine and temperatures in the 70s! It will be a great weekend to get out and enjoy some warmth or get any outdoor yardwork done. Enjoy!

Monday, we keep conditions dry sunny and warm with many trying to break the 70° mark once again. High pressure is still in control at this point but our next cold front is starting to line up off to the west, which could be set to cool us off just a touch.

Tuesday is shifting back into a sunnier day in the forecast with highs remaining at or near the upper 60s and low 70s. Sun is still expected but clouds are likely to build in ahead of the approaching front for Wednesday. Rain chances return for Tuesday night.

Wednesday brings rain into the forecast, likely to fall throughout most of the daylight hours as our passing cold front taps into some tropical moisture from Eta which will be spinning off the coast of Florida at this point. Highs will make a last ditch effort to make it to the 70s and they should make it there before some cooler air returns behind the front.

Thursday, while our front is expected to pass us Wednesday it won’t be going very far as it stalls out just to our east and continues to bring unsettled conditions to the two Virginias. This is all as it continues to tap into tropical moisture from the Gulf. Highs will be in the mid 60s as rain, clouds and a more westerly flow cool us off.

The extended forecast shows the possibility of Eta’s remnants racing up the stalled front just to our east, this could sway us back into some warmer air for Friday! Saturday, a chance shower remains a possibility but for now it’s looking drier as Eta’s remnants pull the front away with it. Sunday holds the possibility of another low pressure swinging north out of the south, for now leaving some chances of rain but confidence remains low.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Staying Dry. Lows in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Staying Dry. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

Last dry day. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier for now. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry fir now. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the upper 50s low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the low 60s.