Staying Gusty Today

DISCUSSION:

WIND ALERTS

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Pocahontas county until 8 PM Monday. Winds will gust 20-40 MPH with even higher gusts up to 60 MPH possible on high peaks. This would be even without a thunderstorm present.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties and will remain in effect until 8 PM Monday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer and Tazewell counties and will remain in effect until 6 PM Monday.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer and Tazewell counties until 9 AM Monday morning.

Heavy rain continues to fall across the region and more is expected throughout the next several hours. Flash flooding will be a possibility. Monitor all flood prone areas.

An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for Mercer and Tazewell counties until 12:45 PM. An additional 1-3″ of rain is possible overnight and excessive run off could lead to some more flooding issues.

Winds will be 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH throughout much of the day Monday. Power outages and even downed trees are all very possible as we head throughout our Monday.

Heavy rainfall and strong storms continue into early Monday. Not only could we be dealing with severe storms, but we’re also watching the potential for flash flooding from Sunday night through Monday morning.

After the severe weather moves out Monday morning, very high and potentially damaging wind gusts in the 30mph to around 60mph is posts will be possible across our region. The saturated ground combined with these winds could bring extensive power outages and damage, so take down loose decorations and fragile items.

Sunshine will return Monday afternoon with those high winds but temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day into the evening hours, from the low to mid 60s into the low 30s by Tuesday morning.

We are dry on Tuesday, but chilly. Highs will be 5 to 10 degrees below average in the low 50s and upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s once more with both rain showers and some snow showers possible. A few morning snow showers could linger on Wednesday morning and then some light rain by the afternoon as highs are back in the upper 40s.

We are still unsettled Thursday and stay cold. We will likely see some rain and snow throughout the day Thursday as our highs struggle to make it into the 40s. Some additional rain/snow showers are possible Friday with highs in the low 40s. We dry out for the weekend and warm back up into the 50s. This is still below average for this time of year.

It looks like we could be in for more chilly weather as we continue through April. A few very light snow chances are in the forecast as well. Winter doesn’t want to quit yet, but the end of April we will begin to trend a little bit warmer. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



MONDAY:

Strong/severe storms before the sun comes up. Flooding is possible before sunrise as well. Drying out very quickly by the afternoon but high winds are forecast, which could bring power outages. Highs in the 60s, lows dropping into the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mainly dry during the day. Highs in the upper 40s. Showers and a few snow showers possible overnight with lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some snow showers possible in the morning. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or flurry possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the 40s. to around 50.

FRIDAY:

Lingering rain/snow. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Am shower then drying. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Temperatures near 60.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.