Staying Hot and a Bit Quieter for Tuesday

Monday night will bring a few more storms, but they die down after sunset. It will be quiet after dark, but we stay mild as temperatures drop into the low 60s. Watch for a few areas of patchy fog by the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Tuesday dries out for us and leaves some of the humidity behind as our front exits. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, but most of us will be dry. The best chance for a shower will be in our southern counties along the Virginia and West Virginia border. We will be hot during the day as temperatures reach the mid and upper 80s. Humidity will be a bit lower, but with how warm we are it doesn’t take much moisture in the air to make things uncomfortable.

Wednesday a stray shower or two is possible through the afternoon but overall most should be dry and sunny. Highs will rise to the upper 80s for most throughout the day, some areas could make it to the low 90s too. Humidity begins to rise today too, becoming more noticeable than before.

Thursday chances for rain rise through the afternoon but most of the rain should hold off until the late evening and through the overnight hours as cold front drops from the north. Ahead of the front through the day it will be very humid, and hot! Highs are forecasted for the upper 80s and low 90s across the entire area

The combination of highs in the 90s and high humidity Thursday means it will likely feel hotter than it actually is. Caution should be taken during outdoor activities heading into the end of the week!

Friday is cooler as the front passes, rain is possible in the morning with a few stray showers left over into the afternoon. Humidity has also greatly decreased at this point as winds shift out of the northwest. Highs in the 80s are expected.

Saturday fully dries out with some sunshine on the way now that high pressure is in control. Highs hover towards the upper 70s for most.

Sunday we heat back up into the mid-80s and humidity begins to rise a bit more through the day. A few showers are expected, mainly through the afternoon as another front pushes its way by.

In the extended forecast above average temperatures are expected but nothing we haven’t already seen. Drier weather settles in too as high pressure looks to be in control through a majority of this period as well.

TONIGHT:

Isolated shower before dark, then quiet and mild. Lows in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A shower or two, hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain possible late. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY:

Rain early, lingering showers. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SUNDAY:

Showers late. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain early. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Hot again with PM showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.