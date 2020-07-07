Staying Hot and Slightly Unsettled.

Tonight lows return to the mid 60’s for most with generally clear skies and light winds expected across the region. This is a good standard to what each night the rest of the week will look like. Showers wrap up pretty quickly during the evening, leading to a mostly dry night.

Wednesday we see more shower and storm chances. Much like the previous days, they will be scattered in nature and not everyone sees a storm. Any storms we do see can be slow moving though, so we will have to keep an eye on poor drainage areas. Things look to remain hot across the area with highs sticking with the mid and upper 80’s. Don’t forget despite our storm chances high pressure is still in control. Overnight lows make their way back to the 60’s on Wednesday.

Thursday we see a few chances for rain again, its likely we will hear some thunder with any shower that does form. Highs for Thursday remain in the mid 80’s. Friday we see a similar day play out, with some showers and storms possible, highs once again reach into the mid 80’s for most. Over these two days a coastal low will be riding up along the east coast. This could shift things to be drier for the later half of the week depending on it’s exact track and strength.

The weekend ahead looks wet as a cold front looks to head through on Saturday bringing some of our most solid rain chances this week into play. Details will have to be ironed out as the week goes o but it looks like another good soaking with some rumbles of thunder possible…stay tuned. Sunday into Monday looks unsettled to with some showers and storms remaining in the forecast. Temperatures look to remain nearer to average during this period too.

As of now severe weather does not look likely at any point during the next 10 days but, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms ending. Lows in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still a chance of a showers. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 80’s.

SATURDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Hanging on to rain chances. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances remain. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Afternoon pop up showers. Highs staying in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Pop up showers in the afternoon. Highs staying in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

A few showers. Highs around 80.