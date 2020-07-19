Staying hot and unsettled this week



Tonight any showers we see will fade with the sun this evening. Overnight we will remain partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 60s for lows. Great night to open up the windows.

Monday we will be mostly sunny with the chance of some afternoon pop up showers and storms. We’re not looking at severe weather just typical summertime showers. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s and some 90s are possible so stay hydrated if you are outdoors.

Tuesday will be another warm one where some of us could reach the low 90s for afternoon hours. Wednesday into Thursday we get ready for another cold front to pass through the region bringing another round of widespread showers and storms to the region. This will cool things off a little bit but the heat kicks back on later into the next week as another strong high pressure takes hold of the U.S. It’s likely July will end up well above average temperature wise.

Remember to take it easy if you are going to be outdoors. If you have a strenuous, outdoor job, be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water. Limit your time outdoor during the warmest part of the day. Also remember to check your backseat for anything of value before you lock the hot car.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Showers die off. Lows in the upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

TUESDAY:

Afternoon shower chances. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A shower possible. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 80s. TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Afternoon showers. Highs in the 80s. WEDNESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.