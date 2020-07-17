Staying Hot Through the Weekend

Tonight will bring a few showers and storms to the region, but chances die with each passing hour. By the overnight hours we are dry and that will lead to a dry start on Saturday. Watch for a few areas of fog by the morning hours. Lows tonight will be mild again as we fall into the mid and upper 60s.

There is a small chance we see some excessive rainfall from some of the storms this evening. This is especially true in areas that saw heavy rainfall yesterday and this morning. As shower chances die down tonight, the flooding threat drops as well.

Saturday, high pressure returns to the area bringing with it some drier weather, although a few pop thunderstorms still remain in the forecast by the afternoon. Temperatures don’t drop much Saturday as the ‘cold’ front from Friday continues to push out of the area. Highs are still expected to be in the mid and upper 80’s for most with the chance for some to maybe hit 90°.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday. A lot of us will stay dry, but a few isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out. We are still hot and humid as temperatures soar into the upper 80s. With the humidity it will feel like its in the 90s across much of the area. Be sure to stay safe in the heat this weekend.

Monday looks unsettled with a few afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast. It’s going to be another hot one it looks like following in Sundays footsteps with temperatures in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Humidity will also be high once again making it feel hotter than it actually is.

Tuesday into Wednesday we get ready for another cold front to pass through the region bringing another round of widespread showers and storms to the region. This will cool things off a little bit through Wednesday but the heat kicks back on later into next week as another strong high pressure takes hold of the U.S. It’s likely July will end up well above average temperature wise.

Remember to take it easy if you are going to be outdoors. If you have a strenuous, outdoor job, be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water. Limit your time outdoor during the warmest part of the day. Also remember to check your backseat for anything of value before you lock the hot car.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT

A shower here or there. Otherwise dry. Lows in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Just a handful of showers. Mainly dry and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible, but mainly dry and hoot. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Dry for the most part. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

TUESDAY:

Slightly higher shower chance. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Better chance for showers. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quieter aside from an isolated shower. Highs in the 80s and low 90s.

SUNDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 80s.