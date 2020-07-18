Staying Hot with rising rain chances

Tonight any showers we see will fade with the sun this evening. Overnight we will remain partly cloudy with temperatures falling into the mid 60s for lows. Watch out for some patchy fog early Sunday morning.

Sunday will be very similar to Saturday. A lot of us will stay dry, but a few isolated showers and storms cannot be ruled out. We are still hot and humid as temperatures soar into the upper 80s. With the humidity it will feel like its in the 90s across much of the area. Be sure to stay safe in the heat this weekend.

Monday looks unsettled with a few afternoon thunderstorms in the forecast. It’s going to be another hot one it looks like following in Sundays footsteps with temperatures in the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Humidity will also be high once again making it feel hotter than it actually is.

Wednesday into Thursday we get ready for another cold front to pass through the region bringing another round of widespread showers and storms to the region. This will cool things off a little bit but the heat kicks back on later into the next week as another strong high pressure takes hold of the U.S. It’s likely July will end up well above average temperature wise.

Remember to take it easy if you are going to be outdoors. If you have a strenuous, outdoor job, be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water. Limit your time outdoor during the warmest part of the day. Also remember to check your backseat for anything of value before you lock the hot car.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Showers die off. Lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible, but mainly dry and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

TUESDAY:

Slightly higher shower chance. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Better chance for showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quieter aside from an isolated shower. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A shower possible. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY:

Chance of showers. Highs in the 80s. TUESDAY:

Partly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.