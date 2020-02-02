Staying Mild and Gusty Tonight







DISCUSSION: A Wind Advisory is in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer and Tazewell counties until midnight. Winds will gust 30-40 MPH through the rest of the afternoon and into the evening.

Wind Advisory

Tonight will be dry and quiet. Winds remain gusty through the first half of the evening before they start to die down heading into the overnight hours. Temperatures tonight are going to be mild for this time of year as lows only drop into the low 40s. A few spots could dip into the upper 30s, but that is still above average.

Tonight’s Forecast

We kick the week off on a dry note. Monday brings more sunshine and temperatures will warm up into the 60s! We will also remain breezy to start, but winds look to die down into the afternoon and evening. Enjoy the sunshine and warmth because we are unsettled once more heading in to the middle of the week.

The Day Ahead

Tuesday will start to bring a few showers in for the morning commute, with plenty more rain on the way later on. Temperatures will remain about 15 degrees above average, with highs in the mid 50s for the afternoon. We will need the rain gear though, especially by the evening as more moderate to heavy rain starts to show up.

A few different waves of low pressure will keep us quite wet Wednesday into Thursday. With rainfall totals in the 1.5-2″ range through the period, we will need to watch flood prone areas as high water issues will be possible. Highs both days will stay warm though, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s looking likely.

A cold front pushes through later in the day on Thursday, which should start to usher in drier air alongside more seasonable temperatures by the end of the week. A few snow showers will be possible late Thursday into early Friday before we dry things up, however. Highs on Friday afternoon are looking much closer to average. By the looks of it, we don’t stay dry for too long though, as another quick hitting system may arrive by next weekend.

This could be in the form of wintry mix and then eventually snow showers. Temperatures through the weekend will be back to average in the low 40s. We do look to warm up once more heading into the following week. As a matter of fact, the first half of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right!

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Quiet, clear and breezy. Mild temperatures in the low 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier and even warmer. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers arrive. Still warm. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Unsettled with heavy rain possible. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY:

More rain showers, flurries possible late. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers possible early, then drier but cooler. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

A few more showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 40s.





