Staying Muggy and Unsettled Tonight

Wednesday night brings more clouds and a few more showers to the region. Temperatures will remain mild as we only drop into the low 60s. Watch for areas of fog once more by the morning commute. Grab the rain gear if you are headed out tonight as we will see more showers than the last two nights.

Thursday, our cut-off upper level low, the cause of all our rain so far, slides east sparking a renewed round of showers and storms. Showers will still be scattered and not everyone sees rain, but more of us will see showers than the last few days. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

Friday, as the upper level low and the new coastal low it formed spin away nearby, scattered showers continue across the area. Coverage of rain will be more widespread than the last few days. A small flood risk exists across much of the area. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Saturday, we see the last of the rain as now our low is moving off the east coast and up north and out to sea. Scattered showers will be the main issue, more of us will stay dry than will see any rain so overall not a terrible way to start the weekend. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday, high pressure is going to make a brief appearance bringing mostly sunny skies and near average temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s. A nice break from the cloudier and unsettled weather of the week before.

Monday, high pressure holds on. A little bit more sunshine and highs reaching from the low to upper 70s across the area are expected as winds continue out of the southeast.

Tuesday, a renewed round of rain on a weakening cold front is possible. By the time the front itself arrives there won’t be much left to it, but it should bring a handful of us some showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

In the extended forecast, mostly dry weather hangs on the for the middle of October. We’re still well above average heading into the second half of the month, but as we all know colder weather is just waiting in the wings!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban begins on October 1, 2021. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy with some showers. Mild in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain likely. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

FRIDAY:

Still looking unsettled. Highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chance. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Break in the rain, sun returns. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Drier start for the week. highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry across the region. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Rain chances return. Highs in the low 70s.

