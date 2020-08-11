Staying Unsettled

Tonight could bring a stray shower, but we will see most showers wrap up after dark. We are in for another mild evening and temperatures drop back into the mid 60s. After midnight we remain dry and that will lead to a dry start on Wednesday.

Wednesday, we see the stormier weather become more widespread. Everyone has a decent chance to see some rain each day from here on out. No severe weather is expected at this time either! Highs remain in the 80s, though how high into the 80s is very dependent on when in the afternoon the rain kicks up.

Between Wednesday and Thursday there is a small risk for flooding across parts of our area. Any issues with flooding should be limited to water collecting in low-lying and poor drainage areas as a result of run-off. Part of the reason we have this small flood risk is due to all the heavy rain seen last week.





Thursday we see more rain pushing into the area as a cold front slowly pushes through. This looks to bring some decent rain to the region, rain is expected to fall most of the day. highs regardless remain into the low to mid 80s for most.

Friday and into the weekend unsettled weather remains in the forecast. The weekend doesn’t look like a total loss just yet, there is plenty of time for the forecast to change. On a more positive note our above average temperatures look to stick around through the weekend regardless of the rain!

We look to try to dry out as we start off next week. Temperatures also look to stay fairly mild and above average as we move into Monday.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Trying to dry out. Lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Looking to dry out. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the low to mid 80s

WEDNESDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs in the 80s.