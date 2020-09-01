Staying Unsettled

A Flood Advisory is in effect for Greenbrier and northern Summers county until 7:45 PM.

We could see a few additional showers as we head into the evening tonight, but we should dry out for the most part by the late evening. It’s going to be a warm and muggy night with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s. Watch for some areas of fog to develop after dark.

Wednesday we see rain continue as low pressure begin moves off to our north, dragging a cold front with it from west to east. The cold front will spark up showers and storms for everyone throughout the afternoon. This will also signal a shift in our weather pattern as cooler air is waiting behind this front! Highs on Wednesday look to be in the upper 70s with a few low 80s mixed in.

Some storms on Wednesday could be strong or severe. The main threat would be strong gusty winds and heavy rain that could lead to some flooding issues. A small risk for flooding is in place in some of our western counties throughout the afternoon.

Rain continues on Thursday as the cold front makes its final approach through the region, showers and a few rumbles of thunder will precede the fronts actual passage which won’t happen until later in the day. Highs stick near the upper 70s and low 80s, but the night time will be noticeably cooler as the chilled air behind the front piles in. Lows expected to be in the mid to low 60s. Severe weather is possible again with gusty winds being the main concern. Flooding will also be a threat through our western counties once more.

Friday we see the last of any unsettled weather from our frontal system as it continues to push east. Looking to be some showers through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for now. High pressure begins to build in behind the front securing our cooler air and drier conditions for the weekend. Highs on Friday look to just make it into the mid to upper 70s.

Labor Day Weekend, looks nice so far and will certainly feel fall-like! High pressure keeps things in the low to mid 70s during the day and the upper 50s overnight. Dry and sunny conditions will complement the cooler weather nicely.

The long term forecast has a nice start to the next workweek but strong signals are pointing to mid-week to be our next good shot at a soaking rain. To far out to say for sure now, but we’ll keep you in the loop as we get closer.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Rain wraps up. Mild muggy and foggy. Lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances still here. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

For the most part quite for now. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Slight afternoon rain chances. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.