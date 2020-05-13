Staying unsettled but temperatures are going up

Lows tonight are expected to be in the 40’s tonight, as we finally begin to move away from the frost and freeze threat we’ve been under the past few days. Showers will continue overnight and clouds remain with us into tomorrow morning.

Tonight

Starting Thursday, temperatures really start looking better, a lot of rain isn’t expected, but a few light showers will be possible. Highs will reach the low 70s. Above average if you can believe it! Lows will be in the mid to upper 50’s.

Tomorrow

Friday keep things warm with temperatures rising into the mid-70s, but we bring back more widespread rainfall, with the chance for our warmer weather to spark a few storms, with our next low pressure expected to push through the area. Lows stay near the upper 50s.

Temperature Trends

Saturday and Sunday are seasonable to above average, as high pressure sets up off the Southeast US coast. While rain is possible all weekend, there looks to be plenty of time to get out and enjoy yourself!

Next week looks to start unsettled, but we hold onto our above average temperatures. This looks to be another longstanding pattern as we head into the rest of May, we should continue to see more seasonable if not above average weather for a few weeks!

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Clouds stick around but we will be warmer. Light rain is possible overnight.

THURSDAY:

A shower here or there. Much warmer. Highs in the 70s, lows much warmer too, in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain likely, but warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Some showers with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs around 70.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid 70s

THURSDAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Sunny, dry and still warm. Highs in the upper 80s.