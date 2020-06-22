Staying Unsettled Tomorrow

Tonight we see our shower activity begin to drop off as the sun begins to set across the region. We spend the night in the 60s for most, still shaking off some of that chill from last week. The humidity holds on overnight so some patchy fog is once again a possibility.

Tuesday we see some of our best chances for unsettled weather with a good chance of some thunderstorms alongside abundant showers across the two Virginia’s as a cold front begins to work its way through the area. Temperatures will make it up to the upper 70’s.

Severe weather is not very likely for our area, as the threat remains off to our east. Some storms could be strong though with gusty winds. The bigger concern will be flooding, especially in spots that have already been dealing with high water.

Tuesday night we see the return of some chillier air, lows stick to the lower 60’s with the chance to even see a few of us in the upper 50’s for lows. Not much in the way of shower activity is expected overnight as the front once it clears the area will dry us out.

Wednesday we see more showers across the region with a few thunderstorms still possible, it will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid 70’s. Wednesday night we drop back down into the upper 50’s for overnight lows.

Thursday we dry out! Temperature-wise we only make it up to the upper 70’s. An isolated shower is still possible, but most of us will be dry! Friday will stay mainly dry also with temperatures trying to get to the 80 degree mark. Again, we can’t rule out an isolated shower, but overall it will be a nice day. Next weekend the unsettled weather returns but we hold on to temperatures in the low 80’s. Staying unsettled through the rest of the next 10 days.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

A shower or two possible. Lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Better chance of rain and a few storms. Watch for flooding. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier than Tuesday, but a few storms around. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Looks dry aside from an isolated shower! Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Similar to Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Chance of showers come back, but still a lot of dry time. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of showers again. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 80’s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still hanging on to afternoon shower chances. Highs around 80.