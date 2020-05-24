Staying warm and keeping afternoon rain chances

Tonight we stay mild, showers and storms will die off after the sunsets. Winds will be calm overnight, watch out for some patchy fog to start off Monday morning.

Memorial Day Forecast

For Memorial Day, highs will into the low 80s with shower and storm chances increasing in the afternoon. Through the rest of the week we look to stay in upper 70s to the lower 80s. As we are now entering a late Spring/early Summer pattern, a chance of showers and thunderstorms will be the rule during the afternoon and evening hours through the end of the forecast period, so make sure you stay weather aware if you are enjoying any outdoor activities. When thunder roars go indoors, if you are close enough to hear the thunder you are close enough to get struck by lightning.

Staying warm over the next week

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, muggy overnight with lows only dropping into the low 60s

MONDAY:

Showers and storms possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

A stray shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

More of the same. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Continuing to be unsettled with a better chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Afternoon showers and storms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy slight chance of a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Afternoon shower possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs again the in upper 70s.