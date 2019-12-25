Staying warmer than average through the end of the week

DISCUSSION: Though we didn’t have a White Christmas, we could not have asked for a more comfortable and quiet day! Calm weather will continue on through tonight. High pressure will make for mostly clear skies and calm winds as lows drop into the low 40s and upper 30s.

Not too cold tonight.

Boxing day also looks quiet. Temperatures are looking even warmer than we were for Christmas with highs in the mid 60s possible! Don’t be surprised to see some people walking around in shorts by the afternoon.

More sun, warmer today.

We will bring a few more clouds in Friday, but for now things look to remain quiet again. The extra cloud cover will hold our temperatures down a bit more, but we’re still looking to stay above average with highs in the 50s.

Saturday we are still fairly quiet with partly sunny conditions. Temperatures will still be above average in the low 60s by the afternoon. This looks to be our last dry day with this warmer weather before the wet conditions return again, so be sure to take advantage of it!

A low pressure system arrives across the region on our Sunday and brings back rain showers. Rain will be scattered through the morning, becoming more widespread and heavy by the evening and overnight hours. Colder air won’t arrive until Monday, so highs should still be able to make it close to 60.

As we move into Monday, temperatures will be cooler. Highs return to the 40 and we could be dealing with lingering showers to kick off the work week. Drier conditions return by later in the day, and the next few days will remain dry as well.

10 Day Forecast.

TONIGHT:

Clear, quiet weather. Lows near 40.

BOXING DAY:

Still quiet and warm with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

More clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking pretty quiet. Cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 40s.

NEW YEARS EVE:

Looking quiet. Closer to average in the 40s.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Dry with highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.