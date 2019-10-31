Staying wet for Halloween with some severe storms possible in the evening

DISCUSSION: Though we are off to a mild start with just a few spotty showers and temperatures in the 60s, don’t let the nicer start fool you. Halloween will be unsettled at times. Rain showers will remain spotty for most of the morning, though it will become more widespread later on. By the afternoon, heavy rainfall looks to arrive alongside a pretty stout cold front.

Hourly Thursday Forecast.

Severe weather is a possibility as the front moves through. The entire 59 News viewing area is under enhanced risk. A line of storms will move in and it’s likely it will have very gusty winds along it. The timing looks to be in the afternoon within the 2PM to 7PM time frame, with our western counties seeing the stronger storms during the afternoon and the those to the east seeing them a little later on. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out, but the threat is still fairly low.

Enhanced risk for severe weather today.

We will have to watch low laying areas and poor drainage areas for flooding. We could also see some street flooding during heavier bands of rain. Rain totals look to be between 1 and 2 inches with some isolated spots up to 3 inches. While rivers are low, non-river flooding is still a possibility. With gusty winds, leaves are likely to fall off the trees and clog up drains, which could lead to more street flooding. Rain will continue through the overnight hours and into the early morning on Friday.

Severe threats and timing.

After the front moves through, temperatures will drop rapidly. By the time trick or treating gets underway for locations that haven’t changed their times, we will see chilly temperatures and very gusty winds. Lingering rain showers will be around as well. It will be important to have the rain gear if you are taking the little ones out. Most locations have changed their trick or treat times which is a good call. You can find an updated list on our website.

We dry out by the end of the week and a much drier, but cooler pattern takes hold as we close the week out and head into the weekend. Sunshine looks to last through the start of next week. Temperatures will stay consistent in the low and mid 50s. Overnight lows will be near the freezing mark by Saturday morning and we will continue to see frosty mornings all the way until the middle of the following work week.

Latest Drought Monitor.

Wetter conditions through this month have helped our drought conditions greatly. The new drought monitor was released this morning and none of our southern West Virginia counties are under a severe drought. However, we are still under a moderate drought (D1) across the majority of the area. More rainfall through this weekend and over the next month should help to eradicate this drought completely.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Unsettled with some severe storms possible in the afternoon and evening. Wet and windy conditions for trick-or-treating. Highs near 70, temperatures dropping quickly later in the day.

TONIGHT:

A few more showers. Gusty and cold. Lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Dry, but much colder. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny but cool. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 50s.