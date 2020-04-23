Steady Rain Expected Through the Afternoon

This morning we see a steady rain move into the area, rain is expected to fall in two rounds. The first will be widespread and sometimes heavy rain during the morning. A few scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon and then during the late evening more showers and even thunderstorms begin to move in. Highs will make it into the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but severe weather is not expected in our area. A small risk for flooding does exist for Thursday as rain totals are expected to between 1/2 of an inch and an inch of rain. With a saturated ground, we could see a few isolated flooding problems arise.

Friday keeps the chance for a few stray showers in the forecast mainly during the first part of the day, highs will reach the 60’s. We dry out for the remainder of Friday but hold on to some clouds. Low’s remain in the mid 40’s.

We keep rain chances into Saturday, when rain is expected to be more widespread as another low pressure makes it’s way through the area. Despite more rain we still make it into the 50’s for highs. Rain chances remain into the evening, lows remain in the 40’s regardeless.

Sunday, for the most part will remain dry aside from a few morning showers. temperatures will be a bit cooler through the day with highs in the 50s. Lows also trend cooler overnight falling back into the mid 30’s.

We will still be somewhat unsettled to kick off the week next week, but look to dry out by the time the week wraps up. Temperatures look to remain below average for the most part, with a few days of near average temperatures mixed in.

Cooler temperatures still haven’t quite given up, but as we move through the end of April we will gradually warm back up. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.





TODAY:

Steady rain in the morning. Afternoon showers and then showers and storms for the evening. Warmer with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of Showers mainly early. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mild with scattered showers possible. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers possible during the first part of the day, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

MONDAY:

Looking fairly quiet. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers possible by the evening, cooler. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled, with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier, highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 60.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry. Highs in the mid 50s.