WIND ADVISORIES ISSUED:

For Wyoming and McDowell Counties from 7 AM Friday, 03/03, to 7 AM on Saturday, 03/04.

For Tazewell, Bland, Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Fayette, Raleigh, & Nicholas Counties from 7 AM Friday, 03/03, to 1 PM on Saturday, 03/04.

This Friday will bring in another round of showers into the area as we see a warm front in the early morning hours and eventually a cold front into the afternoon. Not only will these fronts bring back the showers, some heavy at times, they are expected to have some breezy conditions with them. We could see some wind gusts of 40+ mph across some portions of the area. Make sure you secure any loose objects that you have around your front yard or back yard. Keep in mind for any loose tree limbs, debris on the roads, and potentially some isolated fallen power lines with this system as you head out the door for your Friday.

Thursday morning brings in steady showers at times with a cold front pushing through. Many will wake up to slick roads and mild temperatures in the 50s. As you head out the door for your morning commute, make sure you pack your rain gear and keep in mind slick roads, ponding issues, and a few steady showers at times. These showers will continue through mid-morning, but we should see dry conditions take ahold late morning and afternoon once the front pushes further south. After which, it will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures near the 60s.

Friday continues Thursdays unsettled weather but looks to bring better chances for widespread showers. A warm front will lift in the early morning, bringing in showers to start our Friday morning commute once again. The same principle applies to Thursday morning in that slick roads and ponding issues will continue to be an issue. It will also be another mild morning with many in the 40s. We enjoy a break by late morning, early afternoon with an eventual cold front bringing in more showers. Some of these storms will look to bring heavy showers at times and gusty winds. In general, keep in mind breezy conditions throughout the day and make sure to secure any loose objects outside! We will eventually get into the 60s for temperatures as we see the showers slowly taper off into the overnight.

Saturday will start off cold as colder air sinks in from the passing cold front. Expect many to be in the 30s for the morning. A few lingering mountain showers early in the morning but we should start to settle down into the afternoon. Don’t expect too much sunshine however as it will be a mostly cloudy start to the weekend. Colder air continues into the evening as we only get into the 40s.

Sunday will see the clouds from Saturday begin to break apart and we should see a mostly sunny afternoon! Many will start in the chilly 30s, but the sunshine will help us warm up into the 50s. A dry end to the weekend and a perfect day to go out and enjoy the last little bit of the Winter season that we have left.

Monday is also appearing to be a dry day as well! We start out in the 30s for the morning, but we will be pushing the 60s by the afternoon. Compared to our last Monday, this one is gearing up to be a great weather day to start out our new work week!

Tuesday looks like it will end our 3-day dry spell with a few isolated showers returning. Were in the mild 40s to start the morning but we will gradually warm up near the 60 mark for the afternoon. Thankfully, a couple of days later in the work week will look to bring back the dry weather!

Wednesday will bring back a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon after starting out in the 30s. The sunshine will help our temperatures as they approach near the 50 mark! If you have time to go out and enjoy the outdoors for Wednesday, it’s looking like a great day to do it!

In your extended forecast, March 1st is the start of our Spring Fire Season, which lasts until May 31st. Keep in mind local fire laws during this time and attend all outdoor fires until they are completely out. As far as weather goes, the first full week in March is gearing up to be a fairly dry one with plenty of sunshine. We will see if Old Man Winter can make one more surprise appearance this Winter season.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers, mostly in the morning. Highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Gusty showers, heavy at times. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY

Cold morning, dry afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunny skies. Highs near the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

Few isolated showers, mostly cloudy. Highs near the 60 mark.

WEDNESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

A dry day. Mild. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY

Showers return. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY

Showers continue. Highs in the middle 40s.