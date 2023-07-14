Friday will be another day for the umbrellas for some as scattered showers push through the region from time to time. A few breaks with mostly cloudy skies will be interrupted as the heat and humidity hang around setting us up for that typical summertime afternoon storm pattern. Temps still run mild in the 80s. We’ll quiet down a bit for the overnight hours into our Saturday morning.



Saturday a few showers early towards the eastern mountains are a good bet but many of us will start the day dry towards the west. The dry spell won’t last long as another surge of moisture works its way in for the afternoon. Showers and storms become more frequent in the early evening as highs top out in the low 80s. A few rumbles of thunder carry us into the overnight hours with showers into Sunday morning with a marginal risk for strong storms.



Sunday, scattered showers and heavy rain keep things soggy most of the day. A rumble or two in the afternoon likely as we remain mild in the low to mid 80s. Eventually, showers begin to fade in the evening west to east for a quite overnight for most.

Monday holds a summer feel with the low to mid 80s and humidity. A few storms in the afternoon possible typical of a summer day. More dry hours than not to enjoy and get those quick outdoor chores done.

Tuesday will follow suit to Monday with heat and humidity driven pop-up in the afternoon. Lots of dry hours, however, keeps us in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday looks dry and sunny for much of the day but our next rain maker inches closer. Expect increasing clouds towards the evening followed by showers into our nighttime hours.

In your extended forecast, the summer heat continues as does our daily threat of heat driven pop-up storms. Temps look to run warmer than average for a good run into the end of July. The Dog Days of Summer really look to start ramping up so get ready for the heat and humidity to become the theme of our forecasts.



FRIDAY

AM Showers. PM T-storms. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY

Sct. showers, some dry time. Rain again overnight. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Sct showers early. PM T-storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Some sunshine. PM pop-up storms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns, iso. pop-up rumbles PM. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny & Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Some rain PM. Dry otherwise. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine > PM summer showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY

Sunshine for most. Iso. t-storm PM. Highs in the 80.

