Still Above Average, Some Storms Today

Thursday looks warm with everyone in the mid and upper 80’s with a few low 90’s sprinkled in across the coal fields. Heat indices have the potential to make it into the low 90’s if dewpoint’s make it to the the 70’s today, the more likely scenario is we keep dew points in the 60’s (still humid). This would limit it feeling excessively hot outside. Regardless of how humid it is outside now that we are tapped into the moisture feed again we bring back the chance for some afternoon showers and storms.

Thursday night our rain chances stick around from the afternoon with a cold front dragging through the area, this will linger with some showers and storms into Friday morning. We could see some stronger storms with this, as a result parts of Fayette and Raleigh are under a Level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather. The main threat from any of these evening/overnight storms would be some stronger wind gusts and possibly some small hail.

Friday, we see some good chances for rain come into the forecast once again. Depending on where the rain falls and when will be a big factor in just how hot things get Friday afternoon. It’s likely we end up in the mid to upper 80’s regardless, but if the rain misses some of us we could slide towards the 90° mark.

We will need to watch the threat for excessive rainfall in any thunderstorms we see both Thursday and Friday. With more moisture in the area, storms could produce heavy rainfall which could lead to some localized flooding issues.

Looking at next weekend things look to stay hot with highs in the the mid to upper 80’s for most. We hold on to the chance of some showers and storms each afternoon. Lows look to stick to the mid 60’s for most as of now too. The upper 80’s and the low 90’s look to return for the start of next week as well a healthy dose of rain by next Wednesday.

Remember to take it easy if you are going to be outdoors. If you have a strenuous, outdoor job, be sure to take breaks and drink plenty of water. Limit your time outdoor during the warmest part of the day. Also remember to check your backseat for anything of value before you lock the hot car.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



THURSDAY:

Staying dry and HOT. Some storms late Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

FRIDAY:

A better chance at seeing some rain still HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY:

Rain in the PM hours. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY:

Shower chances stick around. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Hanging on to a chance of rain. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

More of the same. Highs in the 80s.