Still Below Average Today

A FREEZE WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9AM WEDNESDAY FOR POCAHONTAS COUNTY

Wednesday gets a little warmer but we’re still falling short of where we should be for the middle of May. Some of us do have a shot at getting into the low 60s. Clouds will be building back in during the day along with the low chance of a shower mainly in our southern counties such as Mercer, Monroe, McDowell, and Tazewell.

Thursday will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. We continue to remain below average as highs only make it back into the low 60s and upper 50s. We could see another light frost heading out the door Thursday morning.

Friday better chances for rain move into the forecast. This won’t be an all-day event but rain will fall steadily at times. Highs in the low 60s and upper 50s are expected. This will be the last of our very chilly days until the end of next week.

Saturday we continue to ride our slow warming trend. We started the week out in the low and mid 50s and by now we’re heading to the mid-60s! The day will feature a few clouds as skies slowly clear out bringing some more sun to the two Virginias.

Sunday, chances for rain poke their head back in through the day. Any showers that do pop up will be on the lighter side and fairly scattered. Highs will be back near 70 as winds shift out of the south too.

Monday, highs stick to the 70s for most with just the high elevations into the upper 60s. Rain chances will grow throughout the day, with better chances for steady rain coming into the evening and the overnight hours.

Tuesday some lasting showers will stick with us through the day, otherwise it will just be cloudy and gloomy outside. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s at least, so while the sun may not be out it will still be comfortable!

In the extended forecast mild and near average temperatures stick with us as rain chances slowly dwindling as we head towards the last week of May.

WEDNESDAY:

Staying quiet. An isolated shower is possible south. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY:

More clouds, but mainly dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry and a bit warmer. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances growing. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance for lingering showers. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry, sunny. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet and cooler. Highs in the 60s.