Still Cool and Unsettled.

More showers and storms are possible as we head through the evening. It will be cloudy and cooler out there tonight as temperatures drop back into the upper 30s. We should still stay mild enough where frost and freeze is not a concern. This won’t be the case later in the week.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for our southern counties. Storms could be stronger throughout southern McDowell, Mercer and Tazewell counties. Gusty winds are possible, but for the most part our severe weather threat is low.

There is a flooding threat tonight as well. Our southern counties are the most at risk due to the heavy rain we saw earlier. Keep an eye on all flood prone areas, even though the day tomorrow as well.

Wednesday continues our rainy and cooler pattern as highs will only be in the 40s as our next system works it’s way through. We could even see some mixing and some snow showers through the morning hours. Plain old rain is possible during the afternoon before we gradually try to clear out. Lows continue to fall, this time into the low 30’s. Some snow showers again possible in the high terrain, but most of us will be dry. Farmers and gardeners be aware, frost will be possible by Thursday morning.

Thursday is looking better. We bring back sunshine and will be warmer as highs make it into the mid and upper 50s. This is still below average, but at least it’s more comfortable than where we are coming from.

Heading into the weekend we see the most drastic changes in our forecast, highs struggle into the 50s Friday, most may not even get out of the 40s Saturday, by Sunday we do make it back into the 50s but still well below average for this time of year. On the bright side, we do look pretty dry through Saturday and Sunday with showers moving out Friday night.

Gardeners, be advised there is a widespread potential for frost especially towards the end of the week. Stay up to date with us all week right here.

We have now entered the month of May and it looks like the first two weeks of May will generally be below average. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Watch for high water. Lows in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy and cool. Some light rain and rain/snow mix in the mountains. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier, and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

An isolated shower chance in the morning. Much cooler than average. Highs in the mid 40s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled again. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

Sunshine and finally back to average with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the upper 60s.

