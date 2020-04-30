Still Dreary and Cool Tonight

We have to keep an eye on the flood threat. Streams and creeks could become overwhelmed as showers continue this morning after last nights heavy rain. Keep an eye on flood prone areas.

Knapps Creek at Huntersville entered minor flood stage at 7:50 am. We will continue to monitor the creek and the rest of the river systems as the day progresses. A Flood Warning is in effect for Pocahontas county for areas along the creek until 3:15 PM.

Tonight will bring more dreary conditions. We will see plenty of clouds and temperatures will be chilly as we fall into the upper 30s and low 40s. We will still be warm enough where frost and freeze is not a concern for most of us. Light rain and drizzle will continue through the evening hours.

Friday will bring lingering morning showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will be stuck in the low and mid 50s. We could see a few breaks of sun as we head into the afternoon, but much of our sunshine looks to hold off until Saturday. It looks like another cool and dreary day.

Saturday looks to remain dry and our first shot at returning to near normal temperatures with highs in the mid 60’s expected. Saturday has the best chance for staying dry with breaks of sun, clouds ar expected to stick around. Overnight lows only drop to the mid 50s as winds pick up from the south.

Sunday we see the warmth get cranked up with temperatures expected to break the 70 degree mark, sunshine will be around for the morning and early afternoon. Showers are expected to move in by the late afternoon and evening.

For Monday and Tuesday a few showers are possible with highs in the low to mid 60s. We really bring back rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. We are also going to cool down as highs are back in the mid 50s. We do look to dry out by next Friday.

Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy and dreary. Light rain and drizzle continues. Cool with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy and cool. Some light showers.. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry during the day. Some rain returns at night. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled with some isolated showers. highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

More widespread rain. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled, but a bit drier. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry but cool. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

