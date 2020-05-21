Still Dreary Tonight

A FLOOD WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR THE NEW RIVER AT GLEN LYN AFFECTING MERCER, MONROE, AND SUMMERS COUNTIES UNTIL 11 AM ON SATURDAY MAY 23RD.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL 8 PM THURSDAY.

The New River is now in minor flood stage, and is expected to crest Friday morning near 17 ft. At 15 feet spots along Lurich Rd downstream of the gauge can experience minor flooding. Continue to monitor the New River if you live along it and be ready to take action.

Some fog may be possible as we go through the evening tonight. We are also expecting showers to linger around the region. They won’t be as heavy or steady as they have been, but we are not drying out completely quite yet. It will be a bit more mild this evening with lows falling into the low 50s.

The excessive rain threat wraps up for the most part this evening. We still have a moderate to slight risk along Rt 219 and to the east. A marginal risk is in place for the rest of the area. There is no excessive rain risk tomorrow. We cannot stress enough: do NOT attempt to drive through flood waters, this includes low bridges with high water underneath them. Culverts and pipes can become unstable and a road washing out may not be visible while flooding is occurring. Driving into these conditions can be a fatal mistake. Turn around, don’t drown!

Friday brings more of the same, with showers and even some thunderstorms possible which will continue to add to our rain totals. These will not be as widespread and we will see more gaps in the rain with even a few breaks of sunshine. This will help us warm back up into the 70s. Overnight Friday we keep lows rather warm towards the upper 50s. Some showers remain possible overnight Friday.

This coming weekend the 70s make a return with partly cloudy skies and a chance to dry out some before rain chances return the following week. Memorial Day weekend isn’t looking bad overall, but there could be some showers around throughout the weekend, but we will see more sunshine and dry time than we saw throughout much of the week. Some of us will even stay dry! We will certainly be warmer as highs are expected to be near the 80 degree mark through much of the weekend.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

More showers. A bit warmer and foggy with lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers and a thunderstorm are possible. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out with a few showers and a chance thunderstorm. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Even drier, but a pop up shower is still possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

More rain, warmer with highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

More of the same. Still warm with highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers stick around. Highs in the mid 70s and 80s

SATURDAY:

Mostly dry, chance shower. Highs in the upper 70s.